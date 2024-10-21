Verb Technology (NASDAQ:VERB) Shares Gap Down – What’s Next?

Verb Technology Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERB – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $10.41, but opened at $9.90. Verb Technology shares last traded at $9.90, with a volume of 67,911 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Ascendiant Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Verb Technology from $4.50 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd.

Verb Technology Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.52 and a current ratio of 4.52. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.53 and a 200-day moving average of $0.63.

Verb Technology (NASDAQ:VERB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.01. Verb Technology had a negative net margin of 11,568.63% and a negative return on equity of 165.56%. The company had revenue of $0.04 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that Verb Technology Company, Inc. will post -20 EPS for the current year.

Verb Technology Company Profile

Verb Technology Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops Software-as-a-Service applications platform. It offers MARKET.live, a livestream social shopping platform, that allows brands, retailers, and creators to broadcast shopping events on various social media channels, as well as services that range from production of livestream events to host and event consulting, and drop ship and creator programs.

