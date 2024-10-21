Venture Visionary Partners LLC Reduces Holdings in The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE)

Venture Visionary Partners LLC decreased its position in The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 372,196 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,057 shares during the period. Andersons accounts for approximately 0.8% of Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Venture Visionary Partners LLC owned 1.09% of Andersons worth $18,662,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Andersons by 65.8% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 524 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Andersons by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 10,834 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $622,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Andersons by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC now owns 20,616 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Andersons by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 16,116 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $799,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning raised its holdings in shares of Andersons by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 5,261 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.06% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Andersons from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th.

Andersons stock traded down $0.88 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $47.34. 157,779 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 170,023. The Andersons, Inc. has a 12-month low of $44.65 and a 12-month high of $61.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 2.07. The stock has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.39 and a beta of 0.57. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.10.

Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The basic materials company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.04). Andersons had a return on equity of 6.99% and a net margin of 0.83%. The firm had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 30.5% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 1st. Andersons’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.47%.

The Andersons, Inc operates in trade, renewables, and nutrient and industrial sectors in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Egypt, Switzerland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Trade, Renewables, and Nutrient & Industrial. The company’s Trade segment operates grain elevators; stores commodities; and provides grain marketing, risk management, and origination services, as well as sells commodities, such as corn, soybeans, wheat, oats, ethanol, and corn oil.

