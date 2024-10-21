Venture Visionary Partners LLC Purchases 1,916 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Venture Visionary Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Free Report) by 4.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 41,163 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,916 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC owned 0.10% of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF worth $11,690,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the second quarter worth $5,049,000. NBC Securities Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 3,277 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $930,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 49.2% in the 1st quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 4,081 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,105,000 after buying an additional 1,345 shares during the period. Transform Wealth LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 2,001 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $568,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Securities Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 9,470 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,486,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period.

Shares of IWO traded down $3.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $287.56. The company had a trading volume of 216,683 shares, compared to its average volume of 444,127. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $278.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $268.58. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $203.42 and a 1-year high of $293.17. The company has a market capitalization of $11.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.25 and a beta of 1.31.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

