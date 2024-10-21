Venture Visionary Partners LLC Buys 1,162 Shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Venture Visionary Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,311 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,162 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $5,880,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 57.2% in the second quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 283 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Electric Power during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. LRI Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 935.9% in the 2nd quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 404 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the period. Briaud Financial Planning Inc boosted its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 52.1% in the second quarter. Briaud Financial Planning Inc now owns 438 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in American Electric Power during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 75.24% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on AEP shares. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on American Electric Power from $109.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on American Electric Power from $98.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of American Electric Power in a report on Friday, September 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $107.00 target price for the company. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $99.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Electric Power presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.43.

American Electric Power Price Performance

AEP traded down $0.53 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $100.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,547,839 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,136,666. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $100.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $93.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The stock has a market cap of $52.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.54. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $72.01 and a 12 month high of $105.18.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.74 billion. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 11.31% and a net margin of 13.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.13 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Electric Power Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th were paid a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 9th. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is currently 65.31%.

American Electric Power Company Profile

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

