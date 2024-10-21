Venture Visionary Partners LLC Acquires 3,366 Shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ)

Venture Visionary Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ – Free Report) by 4.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 72,529 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,366 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $3,984,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 153.9% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 2,770 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $579,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 225.6% during the 1st quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 2,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 1,805 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 20,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,100,000 after purchasing an additional 2,267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 656.1% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 3,897 shares during the last quarter.

Get JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:JEPQ traded up $0.09 during trading on Monday, hitting $55.36. 3,380,644 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,823,312. JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF has a 1-year low of $44.95 and a 1-year high of $56.18. The company has a market capitalization of $17.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.10 and a beta of -0.84. The business’s 50 day moving average is $53.82 and its 200-day moving average is $53.81.

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Cuts Dividend

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st were issued a $0.551 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $6.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.94%.

(Free Report)

The J.P. Morgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund of US large-cap companies from the Nasdaq-100 Index, assessed and managed using ESG factors and a proprietary data science driven investment approach.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JEPQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.