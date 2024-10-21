Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Shares Purchased by Marino Stram & Associates LLC

Marino Stram & Associates LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 156,906 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,312 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF makes up approximately 6.1% of Marino Stram & Associates LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Marino Stram & Associates LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $27,391,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VTV. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc bought a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the third quarter worth $26,000. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the second quarter worth $28,000. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Finally, MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 111.1% during the 2nd quarter. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC now owns 190 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTV traded down $1.60 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $176.22. 561,132 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,991,080. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12 month low of $131.42 and a 12 month high of $178.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $125.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 0.70. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $171.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $164.88.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

