Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND) Shares Sold by Crew Capital Management Ltd.

Crew Capital Management Ltd. reduced its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 60.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,614 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,426 shares during the period. Crew Capital Management Ltd.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $271,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 4,650.0% in the 2nd quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 443.3% during the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 489 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the second quarter valued at about $40,000.

NASDAQ BND traded down $0.44 on Monday, reaching $73.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,232,146 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,578,001. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $74.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.97. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 52 week low of $67.99 and a 52 week high of $75.67.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.2255 per share. This is a boost from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

