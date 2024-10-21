Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) Shares Sold by Koss Olinger Consulting LLC

Koss Olinger Consulting LLC lowered its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 671,536 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,878 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF comprises 3.0% of Koss Olinger Consulting LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC owned about 0.11% of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF worth $34,329,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VTEB. &PARTNERS grew its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 107.5% during the 1st quarter. &PARTNERS now owns 10,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $516,000 after purchasing an additional 5,278 shares in the last quarter. CGN Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 105.6% during the 1st quarter. CGN Advisors LLC now owns 162,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,239,000 after purchasing an additional 83,615 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Wealthcare LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Beacon Wealthcare LLC now owns 105,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,318,000 after acquiring an additional 5,210 shares in the last quarter. McNaughton Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. McNaughton Wealth Management LLC now owns 73,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,718,000 after acquiring an additional 1,678 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Unison Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 330,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,747,000 after acquiring an additional 5,696 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VTEB opened at $50.76 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $50.85 and a 200-day moving average of $50.41. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $47.14 and a 52 week high of $51.17.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Profile

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

