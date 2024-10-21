Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Hits New 1-Year High – Time to Buy?

Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $393.85 and last traded at $393.85, with a volume of 984475 shares. The stock had previously closed at $392.18.

Vanguard Growth ETF Price Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $376.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $364.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $135.68 billion, a PE ratio of 39.58 and a beta of 1.26.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vanguard Growth ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 40,514.9% during the second quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 5,542,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,072,878,000 after buying an additional 5,528,660 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $270,138,000. Axiom Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 9.3% in the third quarter. Axiom Advisory LLC now owns 7,251,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,696,912,000 after acquiring an additional 614,652 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 114.2% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,036,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,673,000 after purchasing an additional 552,439 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $181,622,000.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.