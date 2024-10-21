Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Shares Bought by MBE Wealth Management LLC

MBE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,043 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,681 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF makes up approximately 0.7% of MBE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. MBE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $1,217,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trilogy Capital Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 6.6% during the third quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 1,070,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,548,000 after buying an additional 66,595 shares in the last quarter. One Degree Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.9% during the third quarter. One Degree Advisors Inc now owns 268,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,231,000 after buying an additional 2,276 shares in the last quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. now owns 11,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $607,000 after acquiring an additional 1,032 shares in the last quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 396.2% in the 3rd quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 175,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,144,000 after acquiring an additional 140,067 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ACT Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the third quarter worth about $229,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VEA traded down $0.59 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $51.24. 2,418,448 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,532,121. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $41.48 and a 12 month high of $53.40. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.49. The company has a market capitalization of $134.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 0.88.

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

