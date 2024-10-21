Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF) Shares Sold by Castleview Partners LLC

Castleview Partners LLC lowered its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Free Report) by 49.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,713 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,693 shares during the quarter. Castleview Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $494,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV bought a new stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 371.8% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the second quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, American National Bank bought a new position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000.

Shares of VXF stock traded down $2.02 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $185.75. 92,218 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 355,707. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $178.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $172.93. The company has a market cap of $19.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.96 and a beta of 1.26. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 12 month low of $131.80 and a 12 month high of $188.12.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

