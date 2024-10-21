Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC) Sees Large Volume Increase – Should You Buy?

Shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 59,368 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 45% from the previous session’s volume of 107,583 shares.The stock last traded at $217.19 and had previously closed at $217.19.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $7.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.58 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a fifty day moving average of $216.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $208.64.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 19,923.2% during the second quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 234,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,523,000 after purchasing an additional 232,902 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 854.7% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 224,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,794,000 after acquiring an additional 200,830 shares during the last quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 948.5% in the third quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 111,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,251,000 after acquiring an additional 100,414 shares during the period. Consolidated Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 2,038.1% during the third quarter. Consolidated Capital Management LLC now owns 76,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,774,000 after purchasing an additional 73,187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 37.9% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 183,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,247,000 after purchasing an additional 50,444 shares during the last quarter.

About Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

