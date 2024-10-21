VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT) Shares Purchased by Castleview Partners LLC

Castleview Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT – Free Report) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,487 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF makes up about 0.8% of Castleview Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Castleview Partners LLC’s holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF were worth $1,501,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MOAT. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 675.1% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 655,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,926,000 after acquiring an additional 570,901 shares during the period. First Foundation Advisors boosted its holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 57.8% in the 1st quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 1,019,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,638,000 after buying an additional 373,164 shares during the last quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 11,390.1% in the 3rd quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 316,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,701,000 after buying an additional 313,912 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 40.8% in the 2nd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 987,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,461,000 after buying an additional 285,929 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,739,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,380,000 after buying an additional 198,105 shares during the last quarter.

VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF Price Performance

MOAT stock traded up $0.26 during trading on Monday, hitting $97.63. The stock had a trading volume of 412,792 shares. The stock has a market cap of $16.51 billion, a PE ratio of 28.30 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $94.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $89.90.

VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF Profile

The VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (MOAT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Wide Moat Focus 20 index. The fund tracks a staggered, equal-weighted index of 40 US companies that Morningstar determines to have the highest fair value among firms with a sustainable competitive advantage.

