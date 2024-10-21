VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSEARCA:GDXJ)

VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ – Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Investors bought 16,366 put options on the company. This is an increase of 15% compared to the typical daily volume of 14,231 put options.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Boston Partners acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF during the first quarter worth about $261,000. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 54.7% during the first quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,204 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $395,000 after buying an additional 3,610 shares during the period. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 8.3% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 12,307 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $477,000 after buying an additional 938 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 32,533 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,260,000 after acquiring an additional 3,562 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 19.3% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 15,854 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $621,000 after acquiring an additional 2,563 shares in the last quarter.

VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA GDXJ traded up $0.23 during trading on Monday, reaching $54.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,023,530 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,840,695. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $47.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.94. VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF has a twelve month low of $30.89 and a twelve month high of $55.25. The firm has a market cap of $6.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.80 and a beta of 1.03.

VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF Company Profile

Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible, before fees and expenses, the price and yield performance of the Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners Index (the Index). The Index provides exposure to a global universe of publicly traded small- and medium-capitalization companies that generate at least 50% of their revenues from gold and/or silver mining, hold real property that has the potential to produce at least 50% of the Company’s revenue from gold or silver mining when developed, or primarily invest in gold or silver.

