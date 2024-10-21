Valmont Industries (VMI) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI – Get Free Report) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, October 22nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $3.95 per share for the quarter. Valmont Industries has set its FY24 guidance at $16.50-17.30 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance at 16.500-17.300 EPS.Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The industrial products company reported $4.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.04 by $0.72. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. Valmont Industries had a return on equity of 23.30% and a net margin of 4.09%. On average, analysts expect Valmont Industries to post $17 EPS for the current fiscal year and $18 EPS for the next fiscal year.

VMI opened at $305.22 on Monday. Valmont Industries has a 12-month low of $188.63 and a 12-month high of $312.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.82 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $285.09 and a 200-day moving average of $266.32.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 27th were paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 27th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. Valmont Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.95%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on VMI shares. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Valmont Industries from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Valmont Industries from $285.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Valmont Industries from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $332.50.

In other Valmont Industries news, Director Theodor Werner Freye sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.12, for a total value of $480,192.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,105,942.20. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Valmont Industries news, Director Theodor Werner Freye sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.12, for a total value of $480,192.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,685 shares in the company, valued at $1,105,942.20. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Timothy P. Francis sold 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.49, for a total value of $686,527.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,826,998.79. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Valmont Industries, Inc operates as manufacturer of products and services for infrastructure and agriculture markets in the United States, Australia, Brazil, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure and Agriculture. The company manufactures and distributes steel, pre-stressed concrete, composite structures for electrical transmission, substation, and distribution applications; and designs, engineers, and manufactures metal, steel, wood, aluminum, and composite poles and structures for lighting and transportation applications.

