Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Shares Purchased by Barden Capital Management Inc.

Barden Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 8.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,106 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 325 shares during the period. Barden Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $1,012,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 272.3% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,678,108 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $379,689,000 after purchasing an additional 1,227,318 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its position in Union Pacific by 35.3% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,118,477 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,012,857,000 after acquiring an additional 1,073,625 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in Union Pacific by 7.6% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 7,370,752 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,812,689,000 after acquiring an additional 518,985 shares during the last quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 186.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. now owns 704,769 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $159,461,000 after purchasing an additional 458,664 shares during the period. Finally, Manning & Napier Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the 2nd quarter worth about $88,516,000. 80.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, President Elizabeth F. Whited sold 3,552 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.59, for a total value of $875,887.68. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 64,945 shares in the company, valued at $16,014,787.55. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on UNP shares. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $273.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $290.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on Union Pacific from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Union Pacific from $267.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $260.53.

Shares of NYSE UNP opened at $244.10 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The company has a market capitalization of $148.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.05. Union Pacific Co. has a twelve month low of $199.97 and a twelve month high of $258.66. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $246.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $238.59.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The railroad operator reported $2.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $6.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.05 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 26.90% and a return on equity of 42.62%. The firm’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.57 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

