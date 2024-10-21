Ultra (UOS) 1-Day Volume Tops $617,407.78

Ultra (UOS) traded up 2.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on October 21st. Ultra has a total market capitalization of $33.90 million and $617,407.78 worth of Ultra was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ultra token can currently be bought for $0.0867 or 0.00000128 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Ultra has traded up 1.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Ultra

Ultra is a DPoI token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 17th, 2019. Ultra’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 391,119,797 tokens. Ultra’s official website is ultra.io. The Reddit community for Ultra is https://reddit.com/r/ultra_io. Ultra’s official Twitter account is @ultra_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Ultra is medium.com/ultra-io.

Ultra Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ultra (UOS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ultra has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 391,119,796.7361 in circulation. The last known price of Ultra is 0.0850936 USD and is down -0.27 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 63 active market(s) with $645,191.86 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ultra.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ultra directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ultra should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ultra using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

