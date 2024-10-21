TrueUSD Price Reaches $1.00 (TUSD)

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on October 21st. One TrueUSD token can currently be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00001478 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. TrueUSD has a total market cap of $494.16 million and approximately $34.49 million worth of TrueUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, TrueUSD has traded down 0% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

TrueUSD Token Profile

TrueUSD launched on March 31st, 2018. TrueUSD’s total supply is 495,601,553 tokens. The official website for TrueUSD is tusd.io. TrueUSD’s official message board is trueusd.medium.com. TrueUSD’s official Twitter account is @tusdio.

Buying and Selling TrueUSD

According to CryptoCompare, “TrueUSD (TUSD) is a stablecoin pegged 1:1 to the US dollar, built on the Ethereum blockchain. Created by TrustToken, TUSD provides a digital alternative to USD, offering a stable store of value and means of exchange for people and businesses. TUSD is used for remittances, e-commerce, P2P payments, trading on crypto exchanges, and more.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueUSD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TrueUSD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TrueUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

