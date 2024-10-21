Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN) Cut to Neutral at Susquehanna

Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Susquehanna from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Briefing.com reports. They presently have a $35.00 target price on the transportation company’s stock, up from their prior target price of $34.00. Susquehanna’s target price suggests a potential downside of 0.96% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Trinity Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th.

Shares of NYSE:TRN opened at $35.34 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.13. Trinity Industries has a fifty-two week low of $20.04 and a fifty-two week high of $37.04. The company has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.22 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.39, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The transportation company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $841.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $738.00 million. Trinity Industries had a net margin of 4.98% and a return on equity of 13.66%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.23 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Trinity Industries will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Trinity Industries by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,677,808 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $257,333,000 after buying an additional 83,769 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its position in Trinity Industries by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,677,153 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $241,659,000 after acquiring an additional 31,313 shares during the last quarter. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trinity Industries in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,527,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Trinity Industries by 136.2% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,047,663 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,346,000 after purchasing an additional 604,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Trinity Industries by 180.7% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 823,040 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $24,625,000 after purchasing an additional 529,857 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.57% of the company’s stock.

Trinity Industries, Inc provides rail transportation products and services under the TrinityRail name in North America. It operates in two segments, Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group, and Rail Products Group. The Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group segment leases freight and tank railcars; originates and manages railcar leases for third-party investors; and provides fleet maintenance and management services.

