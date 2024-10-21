Trilogy Capital Inc. Sells 210 Shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Trilogy Capital Inc. decreased its position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,817 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 210 shares during the quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc.’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $2,682,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EOG. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 228.4% in the 1st quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 15,626 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,998,000 after acquiring an additional 10,868 shares during the last quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in EOG Resources in the 1st quarter worth $1,217,000. Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new stake in EOG Resources in the first quarter worth $1,349,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in EOG Resources by 57.5% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 380,287 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $46,192,000 after buying an additional 138,869 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 0.7% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,491,898 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $190,724,000 after buying an additional 9,894 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.91% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at EOG Resources

In other news, EVP Michael P. Donaldson sold 11,037 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.50, for a total value of $1,429,291.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 74,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,615,375. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Michael P. Donaldson sold 11,037 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.50, for a total transaction of $1,429,291.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 74,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,615,375. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 4,000 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.48, for a total transaction of $505,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 35,058 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,434,135.84. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,537 shares of company stock valued at $2,751,612 over the last ninety days. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EOG has been the topic of several analyst reports. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $157.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $154.00 to $147.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. StockNews.com downgraded EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $143.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, EOG Resources presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $141.20.

EOG Resources Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSE EOG opened at $126.62 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $126.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $127.06. The company has a market capitalization of $72.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 52 week low of $108.94 and a 52 week high of $139.67.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The energy exploration company reported $3.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.98 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $6.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.07 billion. EOG Resources had a net margin of 30.33% and a return on equity of 25.42%. The company’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.49 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 11.83 earnings per share for the current year.

EOG Resources Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 17th will be paid a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 17th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is presently 28.75%.

About EOG Resources

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

