Trilogy Capital Inc. Purchases 1,154 Shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:RWR)

Trilogy Capital Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:RWR – Free Report) by 5.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,360 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,154 shares during the period. Trilogy Capital Inc. owned 0.14% of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF worth $2,386,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of RWR. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. VitalStone Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 114.1% during the second quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 409 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 261.8% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the period. Lynx Investment Advisory acquired a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Bristlecone Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF in the second quarter valued at about $164,000.

SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF stock opened at $106.93 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $104.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.93. The company has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.69 and a beta of 1.00. SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF has a 52 week low of $76.73 and a 52 week high of $109.04.

SPDR Dj Wilshire Reit ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF, seeks to match the returns and characteristics of the Dow Jones U.S. Select REIT Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Select REIT Index consists of companies whose charters are the equity ownership and operation of commercial real estate and which operate under the REIT Act of 1960.

