Trilogy Capital Inc. Has $14.84 Million Stock Holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

Trilogy Capital Inc. raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Free Report) by 4.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 632,711 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 25,687 shares during the quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. owned 0.06% of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF worth $14,837,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 29.6% during the 1st quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 2,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the period. Crane Advisory LLC increased its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 10.7% during the first quarter. Crane Advisory LLC now owns 3,306,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,595,000 after acquiring an additional 319,346 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 166,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,798,000 after acquiring an additional 14,635 shares in the last quarter. Wallace Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 27.4% in the 1st quarter. Wallace Advisory Group LLC now owns 32,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $756,000 after acquiring an additional 7,064 shares during the period. Finally, Twele Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Twele Capital Management Inc. now owns 57,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,319,000 after purchasing an additional 6,816 shares in the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

GOVT opened at $23.04 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $23.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.83.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a $0.0629 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd. This is a positive change from iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.06.

The iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury Core Bond index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of fixed-rate nonconvertible U.S. Treasury securities with a remaining maturity of one year or more. GOVT was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

