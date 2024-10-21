Trilogy Capital Inc. Grows Position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Trilogy Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 327,632 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,094 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF accounts for about 3.0% of Trilogy Capital Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Trilogy Capital Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF worth $58,744,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of QUAL. Halpern Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the third quarter worth $26,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Unique Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000.

Get iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

BATS QUAL opened at $182.42 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $177.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $170.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.03 and a beta of 1.03. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $71.96 and a 1 year high of $88.63.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QUAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.