Trilogy Capital Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Trilogy Capital Inc. lessened its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 2.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,538 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,409 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for 1.4% of Trilogy Capital Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Trilogy Capital Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $27,421,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IVV. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 21.3% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,046,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,725,973,000 after acquiring an additional 6,319,531 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 34.5% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 22,513,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,319,789,000 after purchasing an additional 5,774,400 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 21,368,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,325,761,000 after purchasing an additional 257,499 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 60.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,161,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,599,462,000 after purchasing an additional 7,615,287 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,683,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,488,098,000 after purchasing an additional 237,585 shares in the last quarter.

IVV stock opened at $587.46 on Monday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $411.02 and a 1 year high of $588.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $566.53 and a 200 day moving average of $545.40. The company has a market cap of $506.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

