Trilogy Capital Inc. Cuts Stake in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Trilogy Capital Inc. decreased its position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,106 shares of the company’s stock after selling 179 shares during the period. Trilogy Capital Inc.’s holdings in Cummins were worth $3,272,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC lifted its position in Cummins by 17.4% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 12,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,908,000 after purchasing an additional 1,786 shares during the period. Distillate Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Cummins by 109,309.3% during the 2nd quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC now owns 59,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,361,000 after buying an additional 59,027 shares in the last quarter. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cummins during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $16,329,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Cummins by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 186,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,073,000 after buying an additional 21,850 shares during the period. Finally, Duality Advisers LP boosted its stake in shares of Cummins by 190.3% in the first quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 18,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,433,000 after buying an additional 12,087 shares in the last quarter. 83.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cummins Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of Cummins stock opened at $335.51 on Monday. Cummins Inc. has a 1 year low of $212.80 and a 1 year high of $340.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $312.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $294.84. The company has a market capitalization of $45.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.98.

Cummins Dividend Announcement

Cummins ( NYSE:CMI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $5.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.85 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $8.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.33 billion. Cummins had a return on equity of 25.73% and a net margin of 5.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.18 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cummins Inc. will post 19.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 22nd will be paid a dividend of $1.82 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 22nd. This represents a $7.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.29%.

Insider Transactions at Cummins

In related news, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 4,780 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.35, for a total transaction of $1,435,673.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 20,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,269,205.55. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 4,780 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.35, for a total transaction of $1,435,673.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 20,873 shares in the company, valued at $6,269,205.55. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Tony Satterthwaite sold 24,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.24, for a total value of $7,474,820.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 77,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,870,722.08. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on CMI. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Cummins from $295.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Cummins from $345.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Cummins from $259.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Cummins from $285.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Cummins from $290.00 to $294.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cummins presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $311.55.

Cummins Company Profile

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and Accelera. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

Further Reading

