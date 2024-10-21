Triad Wealth Partners LLC Has $6.03 Million Stock Position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Triad Wealth Partners LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 26.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 96,829 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,072 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF accounts for about 3.2% of Triad Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Triad Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $6,034,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Asset Dedication LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 5,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA raised its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.6% during the second quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 10,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 33,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,079,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 5,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 40,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,398,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJH traded down $0.74 during trading on Monday, reaching $63.17. 2,640,043 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,999,328. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.44 billion, a PE ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.09. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $46.30 and a 12-month high of $64.08.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

