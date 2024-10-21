Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $20.00.

TVTX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Leerink Partners reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Travere Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Travere Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Travere Therapeutics from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Travere Therapeutics from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd.

In other Travere Therapeutics news, insider Jula Inrig sold 2,191 shares of Travere Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.52, for a total value of $25,240.32. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 62,633 shares in the company, valued at $721,532.16. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other Travere Therapeutics news, insider Jula Inrig sold 2,191 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.52, for a total value of $25,240.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 62,633 shares in the company, valued at $721,532.16. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Jeffrey A. Meckler sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.06, for a total value of $562,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 81,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,138,860. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 110,707 shares of company stock worth $1,504,312 in the last three months. 3.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TVTX. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Travere Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 158.5% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 3,065 shares during the last quarter. DRW Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Travere Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $95,000. Forefront Analytics LLC grew its holdings in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 10.2% during the second quarter. Forefront Analytics LLC now owns 13,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 1,237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 68.6% during the first quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 14,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 5,962 shares during the last quarter.

Travere Therapeutics stock opened at $17.87 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.96, a current ratio of 3.04 and a quick ratio of 2.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.51 and a beta of 0.73. Travere Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $5.12 and a 1-year high of $18.82. The company’s 50-day moving average is $12.71 and its 200 day moving average is $9.35.

Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.90) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.87) by ($0.03). Travere Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 269.18% and a negative net margin of 82.14%. The business had revenue of $54.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.50 million. Research analysts forecast that Travere Therapeutics will post -3.95 EPS for the current year.

Travere Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and delivers therapies to people living with rare kidney and metabolic diseases. Its products include FILSPARI (sparsentan), a once-daily, oral medication designed to target two critical pathways in the disease progression of IgA Nephropathy (endothelin 1 and angiotensin-II); and Thiola and Thiola EC (tiopronin tablets) for the treatment of cystinuria, a rare genetic cystine transport disorder that causes high cystine levels in the urine and the formation of recurring kidney stones.

