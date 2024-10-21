Traders Buy Large Volume of Call Options on BioVie (NASDAQ:BIVI)

BioVie Inc. (NASDAQ:BIVI – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading on Monday. Investors bought 2,043 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 2,661% compared to the typical volume of 74 call options.
Shares of BIVI traded up $3.90 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $6.25. 66,353,820 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 740,655. The firm has a market capitalization of $382.29 million, a P/E ratio of -2.50 and a beta of 0.67. BioVie has a fifty-two week low of $1.04 and a fifty-two week high of $58.20. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.25 and a 200-day moving average of $1.14.
BioVie (NASDAQ:BIVI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 30th. The company reported ($6.60) earnings per share for the quarter.
Separately, ThinkEquity started coverage on shares of BioVie in a research report on Monday, July 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.00 price target for the company.
BioVie Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of chronic debilitating conditions in the United States. Its products pipeline includes BIV201, which completed Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of ascites caused due to chronic liver cirrhosis; and NE3107, a potentially selective inhibitor of inflammatory extracellular single-regulated kinase, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with mild to moderate Alzheimer's disease, as well as Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of Parkinson's disease.
