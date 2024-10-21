Traders Buy Large Volume of Call Options on BioVie (NASDAQ:BIVI)

BioVie Inc. (NASDAQ:BIVI – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading on Monday. Investors bought 2,043 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 2,661% compared to the typical volume of 74 call options.

BioVie Price Performance

Shares of BIVI traded up $3.90 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $6.25. 66,353,820 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 740,655. The firm has a market capitalization of $382.29 million, a P/E ratio of -2.50 and a beta of 0.67. BioVie has a fifty-two week low of $1.04 and a fifty-two week high of $58.20. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.25 and a 200-day moving average of $1.14.

Get BioVie alerts:

BioVie (NASDAQ:BIVI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 30th. The company reported ($6.60) earnings per share for the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

An institutional investor recently raised its position in BioVie stock. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of BioVie Inc. ( NASDAQ:BIVI Free Report ) by 276.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 51,400 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,762 shares during the quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.13% of BioVie worth $27,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 4.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, ThinkEquity started coverage on shares of BioVie in a research report on Monday, July 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.00 price target for the company.

View Our Latest Analysis on BIVI

BioVie Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

BioVie Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of chronic debilitating conditions in the United States. Its products pipeline includes BIV201, which completed Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of ascites caused due to chronic liver cirrhosis; and NE3107, a potentially selective inhibitor of inflammatory extracellular single-regulated kinase, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with mild to moderate Alzheimer's disease, as well as Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of Parkinson's disease.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for BioVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.