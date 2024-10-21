Towerview Llc Sells 6,654 Shares of Gyrodyne, LLC (NASDAQ:GYRO) Stock

Gyrodyne, LLC (NASDAQ:GYRO – Get Free Report) major shareholder Towerview Llc sold 6,654 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.42, for a total value of $75,988.68. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 341,346 shares in the company, valued at $3,898,171.32. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Towerview Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 21st, Towerview Llc sold 350 shares of Gyrodyne stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.55, for a total value of $3,692.50.

Gyrodyne Stock Down 5.0 %

NASDAQ:GYRO traded down $0.55 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $10.55. 9,019 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,986. Gyrodyne, LLC has a twelve month low of $7.65 and a twelve month high of $11.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.01.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Gyrodyne

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GYRO. Towerview LLC grew its stake in Gyrodyne by 119.9% in the first quarter. Towerview LLC now owns 342,296 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,762,000 after purchasing an additional 186,659 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL purchased a new position in Gyrodyne in the first quarter valued at about $120,000. Teton Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Gyrodyne by 40.0% in the first quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 22,316 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 6,376 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its stake in Gyrodyne by 47.5% in the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 219,825 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,825,000 after purchasing an additional 70,788 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. grew its stake in Gyrodyne by 56.4% in the first quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. now owns 173,084 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,437,000 after purchasing an additional 62,393 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.36% of the company’s stock.

Gyrodyne, LLC owns and manages a diversified portfolio of real estate properties comprising office, industrial and service-oriented properties in the New York metropolitan area. Gyrodyne owns a 63 acre site approximately 50 miles east of New York City on the north shore of Long Island, which includes industrial and office buildings and undeveloped property which is the subject of plans to seek value-enhancing entitlements.

