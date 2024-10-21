Towerview Llc Sells 6,654 Shares of Gyrodyne, LLC (NASDAQ:GYRO) Stock

Gyrodyne, LLC (NASDAQ:GYRO – Get Free Report) major shareholder Towerview Llc sold 6,654 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.42, for a total value of $75,988.68. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 341,346 shares in the company, valued at $3,898,171.32. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
Towerview Llc also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, October 21st, Towerview Llc sold 350 shares of Gyrodyne stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.55, for a total value of $3,692.50.
Gyrodyne Stock Down 5.0 %
NASDAQ:GYRO traded down $0.55 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $10.55. 9,019 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,986. Gyrodyne, LLC has a twelve month low of $7.65 and a twelve month high of $11.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.01.
About Gyrodyne
Gyrodyne, LLC owns and manages a diversified portfolio of real estate properties comprising office, industrial and service-oriented properties in the New York metropolitan area. Gyrodyne owns a 63 acre site approximately 50 miles east of New York City on the north shore of Long Island, which includes industrial and office buildings and undeveloped property which is the subject of plans to seek value-enhancing entitlements.
