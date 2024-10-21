Toth Financial Advisory Corp Sells 1,095 Shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Toth Financial Advisory Corp decreased its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Free Report) by 2.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 40,894 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,095 shares during the quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $4,282,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co grew its stake in Church & Dwight by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 342,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,755,000 after acquiring an additional 39,695 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Church & Dwight by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 208,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,798,000 after purchasing an additional 23,754 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Church & Dwight by 189.4% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 80,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,596,000 after purchasing an additional 52,576 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 74.6% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 67,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,032,000 after buying an additional 28,986 shares during the period. Finally, Mizuho Markets Americas LLC grew its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 117.1% during the 1st quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC now owns 107,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,183,000 after buying an additional 57,817 shares in the last quarter. 86.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Church & Dwight Stock Performance

Shares of Church & Dwight stock traded down $0.52 on Monday, reaching $103.82. 233,436 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,359,114. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $102.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $104.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.10, a PEG ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.54. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $82.25 and a twelve month high of $110.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Church & Dwight Dividend Announcement

Church & Dwight ( NYSE:CHD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.09. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 13.38% and a return on equity of 19.86%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $0.2838 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. Church & Dwight’s payout ratio is currently 34.77%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Church & Dwight in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Church & Dwight from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Church & Dwight from $116.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price target on Church & Dwight from $110.00 to $101.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $107.50.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Barry A. Bruno sold 59,328 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.37, for a total transaction of $5,895,423.36. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $429,179.03. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Church & Dwight Company Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; oral care products under the THERABREATH brand; and acne treatment products under the HERO brand.

