Toth Financial Advisory Corp Reduces Position in John Marshall Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:JMSB)

Toth Financial Advisory Corp decreased its holdings in John Marshall Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:JMSB – Free Report) by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 443,517 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,837 shares during the quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp owned approximately 3.12% of John Marshall Bancorp worth $8,773,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of JMSB. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of John Marshall Bancorp by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 39,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $685,000 after purchasing an additional 6,411 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in John Marshall Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in John Marshall Bancorp by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 618,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,075,000 after acquiring an additional 7,615 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.09% of the company’s stock.

John Marshall Bancorp Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of JMSB stock traded down $0.42 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $20.68. 1,669 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,156. The stock has a market capitalization of $294.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.91 and a beta of 0.61. John Marshall Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $14.38 and a one year high of $24.84. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00.

John Marshall Bancorp Company Profile

John Marshall Bancorp ( NASDAQ:JMSB Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter. John Marshall Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.43% and a net margin of 2.70%. The company had revenue of $12.64 million for the quarter.

John Marshall Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for John Marshall Bank that provides banking products and financial services. The company accepts checking, demand, NOW, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. It offers residential and commercial construction and development loans, commercial term, mortgage, commercial real estate, industrial loans, and other commercial lines of credit; debit and credit cards; and treasury and cash management, investment, business and personal insurance, remote deposit capture, deposit sweep and online and mobile banking services.

