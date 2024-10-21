Toth Financial Advisory Corp Lowers Holdings in ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:UPRO)

Toth Financial Advisory Corp lowered its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:UPRO – Free Report) by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,812 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,775 shares during the quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp owned approximately 0.06% of ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 worth $2,397,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UPRO. ORG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 in the third quarter worth about $54,000. ORG Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 in the 2nd quarter valued at about $84,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 in the second quarter worth about $93,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 during the fourth quarter worth approximately $103,000. Finally, Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. purchased a new stake in ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 during the second quarter valued at approximately $206,000.

Get ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 alerts:

ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 Price Performance

Shares of ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 stock traded down $1.09 on Monday, reaching $89.22. The company had a trading volume of 2,064,177 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,351,192. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $81.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.43. ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 has a 1 year low of $35.57 and a 1 year high of $91.12.

About ProShares UltraPro S&P 500

The ProShares UltraPro S&P500 (UPRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund provides 3x leveraged daily exposure to a market cap-weighted index of large-cap and mid-cap US companies selected by the S&P Committee. UPRO was launched on Jun 25, 2009 and is managed by ProShares.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UPRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:UPRO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.