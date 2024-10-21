Toth Financial Advisory Corp Acquires 440 Shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,359 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $6,757,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GD. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of General Dynamics by 2,189.3% during the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 374,207 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $108,572,000 after acquiring an additional 357,861 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its position in General Dynamics by 879.9% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 340,359 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $96,148,000 after purchasing an additional 305,624 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in General Dynamics by 4.0% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,639,758 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,216,599,000 after buying an additional 293,316 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in General Dynamics by 24.2% during the second quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,347,247 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $391,119,000 after buying an additional 262,164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. increased its holdings in General Dynamics by 174.8% in the 2nd quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 384,151 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $111,458,000 after buying an additional 244,373 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at General Dynamics

In other news, Director Peter A. Wall sold 1,320 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.05, for a total value of $406,626.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,106,515.60. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.52% of the company’s stock.

General Dynamics Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of GD stock traded down $0.57 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $307.91. 281,852 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,086,929. The stock has a market cap of $84.48 billion, a PE ratio of 25.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.61. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $299.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $294.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. General Dynamics Co. has a 12 month low of $232.29 and a 12 month high of $310.85.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The aerospace company reported $3.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.30 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $11.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.46 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 16.74% and a net margin of 7.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.70 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that General Dynamics Co. will post 14.38 EPS for the current year.

General Dynamics Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 11th will be issued a $1.42 dividend. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 11th. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is presently 46.33%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of General Dynamics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Susquehanna raised their target price on General Dynamics from $333.00 to $352.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday. BTIG Research began coverage on General Dynamics in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $345.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on General Dynamics from $320.00 to $314.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on General Dynamics from $331.00 to $354.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $320.18.

General Dynamics Profile

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

