Theta Fuel (TFUEL) Price Tops $0.0635 on Major Exchanges

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on October 20th. One Theta Fuel coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0635 or 0.00000092 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Theta Fuel has a market capitalization of $426.64 million and approximately $7.43 million worth of Theta Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Theta Fuel has traded 4.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Theta Fuel alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.22 or 0.00042122 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.05 or 0.00007274 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.34 or 0.00012021 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0563 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0796 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.71 or 0.00006789 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002110 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000188 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00003763 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000555 BTC.

Theta Fuel Profile

Theta Fuel uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 15th, 2019. Theta Fuel’s total supply is 6,718,892,947 coins. The official website for Theta Fuel is www.thetatoken.org. Theta Fuel’s official Twitter account is @theta_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. Theta Fuel’s official message board is medium.com/theta-network/theta-fuel-the-operational-token-of-the-theta-network-2f6823e2182e. The Reddit community for Theta Fuel is https://reddit.com/r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Theta Fuel Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Theta Fuel (TFUEL) is a cryptocurrency powering the decentralized Theta Network for video delivery and streaming. Created by Theta Labs, TFUEL incentivizes users to share their resources on the network. It is used as rewards for validators, relayers, viewers, and for transaction fees and content purchases within the Theta Network ecosystem.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Theta Fuel directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Theta Fuel should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Theta Fuel using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Theta Fuel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Theta Fuel and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.