The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Bought by Palouse Capital Management Inc.

Palouse Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 21.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,104 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,297 shares during the period. Palouse Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $1,260,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. ESL Trust Services LLC purchased a new position in Walt Disney in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. William B. Walkup & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Walt Disney in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Red Tortoise LLC boosted its stake in Walt Disney by 141.4% in the 1st quarter. Red Tortoise LLC now owns 367 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the 1st quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Walt Disney by 38.0% during the second quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 443 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. 65.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DIS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Walt Disney in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $118.05.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Walt Disney news, Director Calvin Mcdonald bought 11,756 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $85.06 per share, for a total transaction of $999,965.36. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 22,313 shares in the company, valued at $1,897,943.78. This represents a 100.00 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Stock Down 1.1 %

NYSE DIS traded down $1.10 during trading on Monday, reaching $96.18. 4,320,939 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,949,240. The firm has a market capitalization of $175.34 billion, a PE ratio of 105.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.40. The Walt Disney Company has a fifty-two week low of $79.23 and a fifty-two week high of $123.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $98.75.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.19. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 8.64% and a net margin of 5.30%. The company had revenue of $23.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.92 EPS for the current year.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

