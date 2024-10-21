The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Position Trimmed by Kennedy Investment Group

Kennedy Investment Group trimmed its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 4.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,671 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 126 shares during the period. Kennedy Investment Group’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $257,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wealth Effects LLC boosted its holdings in Walt Disney by 4.1% during the third quarter. Wealth Effects LLC now owns 3,812 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $367,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Walt Disney by 6.4% during the third quarter. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 6,817 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $656,000 after buying an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC boosted its stake in Walt Disney by 40.9% in the 3rd quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 43,023 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $4,138,000 after purchasing an additional 12,493 shares during the period. Benin Management CORP boosted its stake in Walt Disney by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Benin Management CORP now owns 25,470 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,450,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the period. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Inc. boosted its stake in Walt Disney by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. now owns 175,277 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $16,860,000 after purchasing an additional 9,798 shares during the period. 65.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Walt Disney Stock Performance

DIS traded down $1.06 during trading on Monday, hitting $96.22. The stock had a trading volume of 3,622,108 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,945,798. The firm has a market cap of $175.41 billion, a PE ratio of 105.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.40. The Walt Disney Company has a 12 month low of $79.23 and a 12 month high of $123.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $98.75.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $23.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.08 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 5.30% and a return on equity of 8.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.03 EPS. Analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.92 EPS for the current year.

DIS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $136.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Moffett Nathanson decreased their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Loop Capital cut their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $139.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $118.05.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Calvin Mcdonald bought 11,756 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $85.06 per share, for a total transaction of $999,965.36. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 22,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,897,943.78. The trade was a 100.00 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

Featured Articles

