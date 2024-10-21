The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Shares Sold by Genesee Capital Advisors LLC

Genesee Capital Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,199 shares of the company’s stock after selling 81 shares during the quarter. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $208,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PG. Sharkey Howes & Javer boosted its position in Procter & Gamble by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sharkey Howes & Javer now owns 1,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Effects LLC lifted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Effects LLC now owns 9,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,594,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 19,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,377,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 5,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $896,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bellecapital International Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 51,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,944,000 after buying an additional 601 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.77% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:PG traded down $1.84 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $169.44. 2,480,154 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,671,717. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $171.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $167.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market cap of $399.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.41. The Procter & Gamble Company has a fifty-two week low of $142.50 and a fifty-two week high of $177.94.

Procter & Gamble Announces Dividend

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 18th. The company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $21.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.99 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 33.46% and a net margin of 17.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.83 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 18th will be paid a dividend of $1.0065 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 18th. This represents a $4.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.69%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $164.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Monday. Hsbc Global Res upgraded Procter & Gamble to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. DZ Bank upgraded Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Barclays lowered Procter & Gamble from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $163.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $177.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $176.26.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Procter & Gamble news, CFO Andre Schulten sold 13,041 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $2,216,970.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,208 shares in the company, valued at $6,325,360. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Andre Schulten sold 13,041 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $2,216,970.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,325,360. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 634 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.65, for a total value of $108,826.10. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,319,882.65. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 383,194 shares of company stock worth $65,140,718 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, SK-II, and Native brands.

