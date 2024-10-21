The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Shares Sold by Little House Capital LLC

Little House Capital LLC cut its stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 6.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,778 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,102 shares during the quarter. Little House Capital LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $1,134,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Swedbank AB purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola in the first quarter valued at approximately $102,604,000. BDF Gestion purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola in the second quarter valued at approximately $7,421,000. Duality Advisers LP increased its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 191.1% during the first quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 111,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,843,000 after purchasing an additional 73,434 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in Coca-Cola by 0.7% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 2,935,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,578,000 after buying an additional 20,048 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its stake in Coca-Cola by 11.6% during the first quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 226,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,013,000 after buying an additional 23,500 shares during the last quarter. 70.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Coca-Cola news, EVP Nancy Quan sold 37,787 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.96, for a total value of $2,530,217.52. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 223,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,954,176.80. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Coca-Cola news, CEO James Quincey sold 102,533 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.02, for a total transaction of $7,179,360.66. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 442,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,987,070.92. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nancy Quan sold 37,787 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.96, for a total transaction of $2,530,217.52. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 223,330 shares in the company, valued at $14,954,176.80. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 356,792 shares of company stock valued at $24,728,364. Insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on KO shares. Hsbc Global Res raised Coca-Cola to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. StockNews.com downgraded Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Coca-Cola from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Coca-Cola from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.00.

Coca-Cola Stock Performance

KO traded down $0.83 during trading on Monday, hitting $69.61. The stock had a trading volume of 6,716,886 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,133,813. The firm has a market cap of $299.88 billion, a PE ratio of 27.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.60. The Coca-Cola Company has a 12 month low of $54.04 and a 12 month high of $73.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.80.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 22.92% and a return on equity of 43.62%. The company had revenue of $12.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.78 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

Coca-Cola Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be paid a $0.485 dividend. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.60%.

Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

