The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) Position Boosted by Northwest Investment Counselors LLC

Northwest Investment Counselors LLC raised its position in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) by 1.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,743 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC’s holdings in Clorox were worth $936,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Clorox in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. First Foundation Advisors acquired a new position in Clorox during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Clorox in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Clorox by 139.8% in the second quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC now owns 223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, Quarry LP boosted its position in shares of Clorox by 99.1% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. 78.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Clorox Price Performance

NYSE CLX traded down $1.00 during trading on Monday, reaching $160.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 319,916 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,226,157. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.99 billion, a PE ratio of 83.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.04, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $159.28 and a 200 day moving average of $145.14. The Clorox Company has a one year low of $114.68 and a one year high of $169.09.

Clorox Announces Dividend

Clorox ( NYSE:CLX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. Clorox had a return on equity of 281.12% and a net margin of 3.95%. Analysts expect that The Clorox Company will post 6.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 23rd will be given a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 23rd. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio is currently 252.85%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BNP Paribas upgraded Clorox to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $153.00 price objective on shares of Clorox in a report on Friday, September 6th. TD Cowen began coverage on Clorox in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $122.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Clorox from $140.00 to $139.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Clorox from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $174.00 to $187.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Clorox currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $150.14.

Insider Activity at Clorox

In other Clorox news, EVP Angela C. Hilt sold 1,733 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.52, for a total transaction of $286,846.16. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,229,719.92. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Clorox Company Profile

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

