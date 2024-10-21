Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) Price Target Lowered to $240.00 at Susquehanna

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by equities researchers at Susquehanna from $250.00 to $240.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “positive” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Susquehanna’s price target suggests a potential upside of 21.72% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on TXN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $195.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Citigroup raised shares of Texas Instruments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $200.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald cut their target price on Texas Instruments from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Texas Instruments currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $206.65.

Texas Instruments stock opened at $197.18 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $203.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $194.56. Texas Instruments has a 52-week low of $139.48 and a 52-week high of $214.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $180.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.23, a PEG ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 3.49, a current ratio of 4.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.06. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 31.10% and a net margin of 33.01%. The business had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.87 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Texas Instruments will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Julie C. Knecht sold 7,764 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.49, for a total transaction of $1,626,480.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,806 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,473,238.94. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Haviv Ilan sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.44, for a total value of $251,328.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 158,676 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,233,101.44. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Julie C. Knecht sold 7,764 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.49, for a total transaction of $1,626,480.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,473,238.94. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,558 shares of company stock valued at $3,255,323 in the last 90 days. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TXN. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 234,232 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $45,535,000 after acquiring an additional 9,608 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,005,547 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $175,538,000 after purchasing an additional 145,328 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in Texas Instruments by 60.2% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 174,310 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,909,000 after purchasing an additional 65,512 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Texas Instruments by 185.7% during the first quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 316,421 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $55,124,000 after purchasing an additional 205,676 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 454.5% in the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,256,289 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $244,386,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029,741 shares during the period. 84.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

