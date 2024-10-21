Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Stock Price Down 0.8% – Time to Sell?

Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) dropped 0.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $215.73 and last traded at $218.83. Approximately 21,052,039 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 78% from the average daily volume of 94,005,500 shares. The stock had previously closed at $220.70.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on TSLA shares. Roth Mkm reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research report on Friday, October 11th. HSBC reaffirmed a “reduce” rating and issued a $124.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $310.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Tesla from $225.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tesla presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $210.72.

Tesla Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $227.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $205.65. The stock has a market cap of $695.98 billion, a PE ratio of 61.05, a PEG ratio of 6.31 and a beta of 2.29.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $25.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.38 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 10.41% and a net margin of 13.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $2,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 105,032 shares in the company, valued at $26,258,000. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Tesla news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $2,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 105,032 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,258,000. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 66,364 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.96, for a total value of $14,597,425.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 85,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,696,600. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 74,661 shares of company stock worth $16,663,291. 20.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tesla

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank & Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tesla during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Tesla by 168.8% during the second quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 129 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Clean Yield Group grew its position in Tesla by 60.0% in the 3rd quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 128 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, M&R Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 263.2% during the 3rd quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 138 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. 66.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

