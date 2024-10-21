Tenaya Therapeutics (TNYA) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Tenaya Therapeutics (NASDAQ: TNYA) recently:

10/18/2024 – Tenaya Therapeutics had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Piper Sandler.

10/18/2024 – Tenaya Therapeutics had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Leerink Partners.

10/18/2024 – Tenaya Therapeutics had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc.. They now have a $16.00 price target on the stock.

10/18/2024 – Tenaya Therapeutics had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They now have a $18.00 price target on the stock.

Tenaya Therapeutics Trading Down 4.4 %

TNYA stock traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $1.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 388,177 shares, compared to its average volume of 467,450. Tenaya Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.61 and a 12 month high of $7.01. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.27. The company has a market cap of $153.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.27 and a beta of 2.35.

Tenaya Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TNYA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.06. As a group, equities analysts expect that Tenaya Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Tenaya Therapeutics

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, CEO Faraz Ali sold 9,748 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.89, for a total value of $28,171.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 188,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $544,276.59. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders have sold 19,539 shares of company stock valued at $56,468 in the last 90 days. 32.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tenaya Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $49,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Tenaya Therapeutics by 43.2% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 23,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. Algert Global LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tenaya Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $74,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tenaya Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $164,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Tenaya Therapeutics by 10.5% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 78,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 7,441 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

Tenaya Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and delivers therapies for heart disease in the United States. It develops its products through gene editing, cellular regeneration, and gene addition. The company is developing TN-201, a gene therapy for myosin binding protein C3-associated hypertrophic cardiomyopathy which is in phase 1 clinical trial; TN-301, a small molecule for heart failure with preserved ejection fraction which is in phase 1 clinical trial; and TN-401, a gene therapy for plakophilin 2-associated arrhythmogenic right ventricular cardiomyopathy which is in preclinical stage.

