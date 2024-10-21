TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $30.74.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on FTI shares. Susquehanna upped their price objective on TechnipFMC from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of TechnipFMC from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of TechnipFMC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Bank of America upped their target price on TechnipFMC from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on TechnipFMC from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th.

Get TechnipFMC alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on TechnipFMC

TechnipFMC Stock Down 3.5 %

Shares of FTI opened at $25.60 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.47 and a beta of 1.50. TechnipFMC has a 1 year low of $18.33 and a 1 year high of $29.85. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.21.

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The oil and gas company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.23 billion. TechnipFMC had a net margin of 5.72% and a return on equity of 14.36%. The business’s revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.10 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that TechnipFMC will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TechnipFMC Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 20th. TechnipFMC’s dividend payout ratio is 42.55%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TechnipFMC

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FTI. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in TechnipFMC during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TechnipFMC by 203.6% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,096 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in TechnipFMC by 73.1% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,165 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 492 shares during the period. ORG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in TechnipFMC in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in TechnipFMC during the second quarter worth $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.58% of the company’s stock.

About TechnipFMC

(Get Free Report

TechnipFMC plc engages in the energy projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses in Europe, Central Asia, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Subsea and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment engages in the design, engineering, procurement, manufacturing, fabrication, installation, and life of field services for subsea systems, subsea field infrastructure, and subsea pipe systems used in oil and gas production and transportation.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TechnipFMC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TechnipFMC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.