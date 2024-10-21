TB Alternative Assets Ltd. Sells 35,061 Shares of Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:LABU)

TB Alternative Assets Ltd. decreased its stake in Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:LABU – Free Report) by 45.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,639 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,061 shares during the quarter. Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares makes up 1.3% of TB Alternative Assets Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. TB Alternative Assets Ltd. owned 0.40% of Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares worth $5,361,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares during the second quarter valued at about $68,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares by 82.8% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 970 shares in the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares by 25.3% in the second quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,000 after acquiring an additional 825 shares during the period. Finally, McGuire Investment Group LLC grew its position in shares of Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares by 3.9% during the third quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC now owns 4,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $596,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter.

Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares Price Performance

Shares of LABU opened at $131.10 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $130.85 and its 200 day moving average is $119.27. Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares has a 12-month low of $48.40 and a 12-month high of $176.99.

Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares Profile

The Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3X Shares (LABU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry index. The fund provides daily 3 times exposure to the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. LABU was launched on May 28, 2015 and is managed by Direxion.

