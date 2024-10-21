TB Alternative Assets Ltd. Sells 10,934 Shares of Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD)

TB Alternative Assets Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD – Free Report) by 1.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 774,166 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,934 shares during the quarter. Robinhood Markets comprises approximately 4.3% of TB Alternative Assets Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. TB Alternative Assets Ltd.’s holdings in Robinhood Markets were worth $18,131,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in Robinhood Markets by 1,211,858.7% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,817,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,410,000 after purchasing an additional 3,817,355 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Robinhood Markets by 76.6% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 99,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,325,000 after purchasing an additional 43,075 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Robinhood Markets by 183.6% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 22,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,000 after acquiring an additional 14,849 shares during the last quarter. Aspiriant LLC bought a new position in shares of Robinhood Markets in the 3rd quarter valued at $985,000. Finally, Harbour Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Robinhood Markets in the 3rd quarter valued at $851,000. 93.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Vladimir Tenev sold 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.05, for a total value of $4,012,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Baiju Bhatt sold 143,944 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.73, for a total value of $2,696,071.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Vladimir Tenev sold 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.05, for a total transaction of $4,012,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,541,250 shares of company stock worth $107,643,767 in the last three months. Company insiders own 19.95% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on HOOD shares. KeyCorp increased their price target on Robinhood Markets from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Robinhood Markets from $22.50 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Robinhood Markets from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Citigroup raised their target price on Robinhood Markets from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Robinhood Markets from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Robinhood Markets presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.77.

Robinhood Markets Price Performance

Shares of HOOD opened at $26.83 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $22.03 and a 200-day moving average of $20.85. The company has a market cap of $23.58 billion, a PE ratio of 178.87 and a beta of 1.84. Robinhood Markets, Inc. has a one year low of $7.91 and a one year high of $27.33.

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $682.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $640.39 million. Robinhood Markets had a return on equity of 4.25% and a net margin of 12.96%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.03 EPS. Analysts expect that Robinhood Markets, Inc. will post 0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Robinhood Markets

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), American depository receipts, options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company offers fractional trading, recurring investments, fully-paid securities lending, access to investing on margin, cash sweep, instant withdrawals, retirement program, around-the-clock trading, and initial public offerings participation services.

