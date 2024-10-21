TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) Shares Up 4.5% – Still a Buy?

TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 4.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $10.90 and last traded at $10.85. 1,422,872 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 6,938,738 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.38.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on TAL shares. StockNews.com lowered TAL Education Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of TAL Education Group from $21.30 to $13.40 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.73.

Get TAL Education Group alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on TAL

TAL Education Group Price Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.19 and its 200 day moving average is $10.53. The company has a market capitalization of $6.71 billion, a PE ratio of 138.02 and a beta of 0.04.

TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.08. TAL Education Group had a return on equity of 1.46% and a net margin of 3.24%. The business had revenue of $414.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $392.39 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.07) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that TAL Education Group will post 0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of TAL Education Group by 1,375.3% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,173 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in TAL Education Group by 569.8% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 2,792 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. increased its stake in shares of TAL Education Group by 328.8% during the first quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 15,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 12,017 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TAL Education Group by 30.7% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 17,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 4,177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tobam boosted its position in shares of TAL Education Group by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tobam now owns 19,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 1,832 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.79% of the company’s stock.

TAL Education Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

TAL Education Group provides K-12 after-school tutoring services in the People’s Republic of China. It provides learning services primarily through small-classes services; personalized premium services; and learning content solutions, such as print books, smart books, mobile apps, and AI-driven learning devices.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for TAL Education Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TAL Education Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.