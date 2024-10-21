TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the five brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $13.73.

TAL has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of TAL Education Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of TAL Education Group from $21.30 to $13.40 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 5th.

TAL Education Group Stock Performance

TAL stock opened at $10.38 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $6.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 129.77 and a beta of 0.04. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.53. TAL Education Group has a fifty-two week low of $7.34 and a fifty-two week high of $15.52.

TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $414.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $392.39 million. TAL Education Group had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 1.46%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.07) EPS. Equities analysts predict that TAL Education Group will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TAL Education Group

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TAL. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in TAL Education Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,429,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of TAL Education Group by 9.9% during the second quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 19,333,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,289,000 after buying an additional 1,749,438 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of TAL Education Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $17,476,000. Broad Peak Investment Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of TAL Education Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $17,493,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in shares of TAL Education Group by 73.4% during the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 3,257,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,975,000 after buying an additional 1,379,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.79% of the company’s stock.

About TAL Education Group

TAL Education Group provides K-12 after-school tutoring services in the People’s Republic of China. It provides learning services primarily through small-classes services; personalized premium services; and learning content solutions, such as print books, smart books, mobile apps, and AI-driven learning devices.

