SUNDOG Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $86.58 Million (SUNDOG)

SUNDOG (SUNDOG) traded up 3.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on October 21st. SUNDOG has a market capitalization of $223.55 million and approximately $86.58 million worth of SUNDOG was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, SUNDOG has traded down 10.3% against the U.S. dollar. One SUNDOG token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.22 or 0.00000330 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get SUNDOG alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 17.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0944 or 0.00000139 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $173.54 or 0.00256283 BTC.

About SUNDOG

SUNDOG’s genesis date was August 14th, 2024. SUNDOG’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. SUNDOG’s official Twitter account is @sundog_trx. The official website for SUNDOG is www.sundog.meme.

SUNDOG Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SUNDOG (SUNDOG) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Tron20 platform. SUNDOG has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 997,422,087 in circulation. The last known price of SUNDOG is 0.21432436 USD and is up 2.07 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 53 active market(s) with $76,380,903.52 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.sundog.meme.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SUNDOG directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SUNDOG should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SUNDOG using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SUNDOG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SUNDOG and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.