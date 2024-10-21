Suncoast Equity Management Purchases 9 Shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Suncoast Equity Management boosted its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 460 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 9 shares during the period. Suncoast Equity Management’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $690,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 15.1% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,075,420 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,431,696,000 after purchasing an additional 141,431 shares in the last quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 127.4% in the second quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. now owns 259,629 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $362,855,000 after buying an additional 145,453 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 1.9% during the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 157,247 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $219,767,000 after purchasing an additional 2,866 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 32.5% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 142,944 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $199,777,000 after acquiring an additional 35,048 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 88.3% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 122,655 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $163,290,000 after buying an additional 57,509 shares during the last quarter. 95.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mettler-Toledo International Trading Down 0.9 %

MTD stock traded down $12.02 during trading on Monday, reaching $1,361.96. 26,296 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 132,607. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a twelve month low of $928.49 and a twelve month high of $1,546.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1,424.61 and its 200 day moving average is $1,394.17. The firm has a market cap of $29.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 1.14.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mettler-Toledo International

Mettler-Toledo International ( NYSE:MTD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $9.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.00 by $0.65. The business had revenue of $946.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $929.13 million. Mettler-Toledo International had a negative return on equity of 575.61% and a net margin of 20.95%. Mettler-Toledo International’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $10.19 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 40.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Christian Magloth sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,422.97, for a total transaction of $1,422,970.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 734 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,044,459.98. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,401.00, for a total value of $350,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,914 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,884,514. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Christian Magloth sold 1,000 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,422.97, for a total transaction of $1,422,970.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 734 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,044,459.98. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.94% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MTD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,300.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. StockNews.com raised shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,150.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,510.00 to $1,550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Mettler-Toledo International in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $1,400.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,363.75.

About Mettler-Toledo International

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company’s laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, real-time analytics, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, density and refractometry, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.

