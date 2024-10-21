Suncoast Equity Management Increases Stock Holdings in Telomir Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TELO)

Suncoast Equity Management lifted its holdings in shares of Telomir Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TELO – Free Report) by 109.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 51,194 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,803 shares during the quarter. Suncoast Equity Management owned about 0.17% of Telomir Pharmaceuticals worth $329,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Separately, Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Telomir Pharmaceuticals by 212.9% during the second quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 9,950 shares during the period.

Telomir Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $4.47. 16,627 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 80,321. Telomir Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.11 and a 52-week high of $20.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.50 and its 200 day moving average is $5.51.

Telomir Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:TELO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Telomir Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pre-clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutic treatment for human stem cells. The company develops TELOMIR-1, a novel small molecule being developed to function as an oral in situ therapeutic intervention against age-related inflammatory conditions, such as hemochromatosis and osteoarthritis, as well as for post-chemotherapy health problems.

